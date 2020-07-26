Man killed after being struck by vehicle on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight on the West Side when trying to walk across the eastbound lanes of I-410, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, on I-410 and Airlift Avenue.

Officials said the man, who was in his 50s, was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of I-410 when a vehicle hit him.

The driver of the vehicle claims they didn’t see the man until the last second before impact, police said.

The driver did stop to render aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Police said the driver will not be charged in the incident, as it’s being ruled an accident.

RELATED: SAPD: One killed, two hospitalized after plane crash on South Side