Man killed after being struck by vehicle on Loop 410 identified

SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police say was fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to walk across the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Alviar Ambrociosolis, 64, died in the incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Loop 410 and Airlift Avenue.

Officials said the man was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 when a vehicle hit him.

The driver of the vehicle told officers they didn’t see the man until the last second before impact, police said.

The driver did stop to render aid, but Ambrociosolis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Police said the driver will not be charged in the incident, as it’s being ruled an accident.