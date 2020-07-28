WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott travels to Corpus Christi, Rio Grande Valley amid Hanna aftermath

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will travel to Corpus Christi and Weslaco on Tuesday to survey damage brought on by Hurricane Hanna over the weekend.

Abbott is slated to speak at noon from the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. The briefing will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The governor will then head to the Rio Grande Valley for a news conference at 4 p.m. He will speak at the Texas Department of Public Safety Headquarters in Weslaco.

Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd will also be in attendance, according to a news release.

Cleanup from Hanna spurs fear amid COVID-19 surge in Texas

Abbott previously said the state was sending additional COVID-19 testing supplies and hospital personnel to South Texas communities impacted by Hanna to ensure the storm doesn’t exacerbate the spread of the virus. On Sunday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved an emergency declaration that will provide federal aid.

The hurricane made landfall late Sunday afternoon near Port Mansfield. It knocked out power for tens of thousands on residents throughout South Texas into Monday evening, according to the Associated Press.