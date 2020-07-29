SAHA breaks ground on new affordable housing near Alamo Ranch

SAN ANTONIO – With golden shovels in their hands, some local movers and shakers broke ground on what is expected to be a golden opportunity for some families in need.

The San Antonio Housing Authority held the ceremony Wednesday to symbolically mark the beginning of construction on what it calls “affordable housing in the Alamo Ranch area.”

An artist’s rendering, courtesy of SAHA, shows the exterior of the complex. (KSAT 12 News)

“On average a majority of people, 50% of the people in San Antonio, require some form of affordable housing,” said David Nisivoccia, SAHA’S president and chief executive officer.

Nisivoccia said about half, or 164, of the 327 units slated for construction, will be offered at a discounted rate to qualifying families. The rest of the apartments will be leased at market rate.

The location along Loop 1604 and just a stone’s throw from Alamo Ranch, was chosen by SAHA to give people options. Nisivoccia said.

“We look at job centers, transportation centers, close to good medical opportunities and this location has all that,” he said.

SAHA will look at income and other factors to determine who qualifies for the affordable housing units.

The project is being done in conjunction with the Lynd Company, which is handling construction.

The company expects to make the first units available to residents by the fall of 2021.

For information on applying, contact the San Antonio Housing Authority.