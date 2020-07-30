DeWitt County confirms 70 COVID-19 cases, 60 recoveries

CUERO, Texas – DeWitt County announced 70 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 60 additional recoveries since its last report.

A majority of these new cases were tested at the government-sponsored testing center in Yorktown earlier in July, the county said in an email statement.

The county said investigations into the source of the spread are ongoing.

“Officials also report five additional deaths which brings the death toll to nineteen,” the county said in the statement.

A total of 591 cases have been diagnosed in DeWitt County since Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency on March 13, 2020.

“202 individuals, including the 70 newly confirmed cases, are isolating at home,” the county said in a statement. “13 are considered inpatients of a medical facility. 357 have recovered.”