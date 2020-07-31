This new Google tool can make it easier to search for, support Black-owned businesses

If you’re looking to show your support for local Black-owned businesses, Google may be able to help.

Google is launching a new tool that allows businesses to identify themselves as Black-owned through the company’s Maps and Search listings and make it easier for customers to search for and support them, according to a report from The Verge.

The tool is part of Google’s $300 million commitment to “support underrepresented entrepreneurs,” according to Google officials.

Google is also showing its support to these businesses by offering digital training skills programs for Black business owners through Grow With Google Digital Coaches.

Here’s how the tool works. When searching for a business through Google.com or through Google Maps, you’ll see a new badge — a black heart over a striped background with three different shades of orange — which will indicate that it is a Black-owned business, as pictured below.

Pictured is the new Google tool that can help users search for local Black-owned businesses. (Google)

Businesses that wish to use the new feature will need to claim their business on Google and verify they own it before they can apply for the badge, according to a report from The Verge. To begin the process of verifying your business on Google, follow these steps here.

RELATED: Black-owned restaurants in San Antonio you can support

Google’s new feature comes after months of unrest in wake of the death of George Floyd and nationwide protests and demonstrations on police brutality and civil rights.

To learn more about Google’s new feature, click here.