Former Spur Tony Parker announces split from wife on Twitter

SAN ANTONIO – Former Spur Tony Parker, who played 17 seasons with the silver and black, announced Monday that he and his wife Axelle Francine are separating.

Parker, 38, made the announcement on Twitter saying “after nine years together, during which we shared a lot of happiness, and raised two wonderful children, Axelle and I have decided to end our union.”

This will be Parker’s second divorce. He was previously married to actress Eva Longoria from 2007 to 2011.

“This separation will be guided by complete mutual respect and the preservation of well-being of our two sons,” Parker wrote in the Twitter post.

Parker said he decided to go public with the decision to avoid rumors and speculation.

Parker retired from the NBA in 2019 after playing one season with the Charlotte Hornets. He lives in San Antonio but spends time in France where he is president of the ASVEL basketball club.