SAN ANTONIO – A man is in serious condition after he was hit by a car on Loop 410 overnight, Castle Hills police said.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 between Blanco Road and West Avenue.

According to police, the man in his 20s ran into traffic and was hit by a car on the highway.

He was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

Police said an investigation is now underway as to why the man ran onto the highway.