KSAT Kids: See Saturn and Jupiter tonight at weekly free stargazing event

SAN ANTONIO – Jupiter and Saturn -- they are planets you can see right now in the San Antonio night skies.

If you don’t know how to spot them or don’t have a telescope to find them the San Antonio Astronomical Association is here to help.

Every Wednesday, the association meets up for its free to the public event, “Astronomy in the Park.” The event is at Raymond Rimkus Park located on Evers Road in Leon Valley.

Volunteers from the group will set out telescopes from about dusk until 10 p.m.

Members of the group will do their best to answer questions about astronomy and the equipment used to view the skies.

Right now, it’s just Jupiter and Saturn that are very clear to spot, but Mars will also be visible later this month. The comet Neowise may not be as bright, but can also possibly be spotted with a telescope.

Other stars you can see right now include the summer triangle of stars, the Big Dipper in the North West and Scorpio in the south.

The event is weekly depending on clear skies and if weather permits. You check the group’s Facebook page later in the day and they will announce if the event is cancelled.

An event will happen tonight if the skies are clear.