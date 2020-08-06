UIW offers free back-to-school vaccines for San Antonio school children

SAN ANTONIO – If your child still needs to get their back to school vaccines, the University of the Incarnate Word may be able to help.

The university will offer free back-to-school immunizations through the Cardinal Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8 and Saturday, Aug. 15, by appointment only.

The free vaccines will be given at the UIW School of Osteopathic Medicine. To be eligible to receive the vaccines, you must meet these qualifications:

Child must be between 4-18 years of age.

Child is covered under Medicaid or CHIP.

Child has no health insurance.

Child’s insurance does not cover immunizations.

Child is an Alaskan Native/American Indian.

Everyone that receives the vaccines must wear a face mask, use hand sanitizer, have their temperature taken and be free of any COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days leading up to the appointment, UIW officials said.

To register for an appointment, or to learn more, click here.

