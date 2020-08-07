COVID-19 numbers trending in the right direction, but more work still needed, infectious disease specialist says

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction, but we still have a long way to go before the virus is under control in San Antonio, according to a San Antonio infectious disease specialist.

“It’s going to take longer for the numbers to come down than it did for them to go up. But we’re certainly headed in the right direction,” said Dr. Jan Patterson with UT Health San Antonio.

The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive, is still too high. The current positivity rate is at 15%. The goal is 5%.

“And that would really show us that, you know, we’re getting control of it in the community,” Patterson said.

Patterson also answered a KSAT viewer’s question about whether dorms are safe right now.

“A dorm setting is something to be concerned about,” Patterson said.

Dorms are concerning because it is difficult to be physically distant all of the time. Some colleges and universities have announced plans detailing how they will be handling testing and positive cases.

“So, I think it would be good to look into that and see what the particular school is planning to do about surveillance testing in dorms,” Patterson said.

