18-wheeler crash leaves debris, cabbage on I-37 in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – One 18-wheeler crashed into the back of another 18-wheeler in the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 early Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on I-37, between Mathis Road and Hardy Road in South Bexar County.

According to deputies, the 18-wheeler, for an unknown reason crashed into the back of another, causing serious damage to the vehicle and ripping a door off the other.

Deputies said large debris and some cabbage that is was hauling was left on the roadway.

One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was not hurt.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the Bexar County Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.