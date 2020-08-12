Motorcyclist injured in crash with vehicle on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle head-on overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. near Del Lago Parkway and Highway 281 south on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the motorcyclist had exited Highway 281 and made a left turn onto Del Lago Parkway to enter the neighborhood when a vehicle traveling eastbound attempted to make a turn into a parking lot of a Circle K convenience store. That’s when, police say, right before entering the parking lot the driver changed their mind, and hit the motorcycle head-on.

Police said the motorcyclist had a helmet on, but broke his arms and had several other injuries. He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but is now being evaluated for DWI, police said.