Authorities ID man killed by pickup truck in hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a driver in a pickup truck late Tuesday night has been identified.

Pablo Paul Hernandez, 42, died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident before 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Culebra Road, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Cincinnati Avenue.

According to police, Hernandez was walking across Culebra Road in a crosswalk but was against the pedestrian signal when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling eastbound.

The driver of the pickup truck continued eastbound and failed to stop and render aid, police said.

Hernandez was taken to University Hospital by EMS, where he later died.