WATCH: Sheriff’s deputy to escort fallen colleague Noah Calderon back to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The body of Noah Calderon, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in a crash near Corpus Christi, will return to San Antonio in an escort on Friday.

Calderon, who was the youngest deputy ever hired by BCSO, was killed alongside his fiancee late Wednesday.

The escort is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton.

The escort will then pass through Bee County, Live Oak County and Atascosa County until it reaches the Bexar County line at approximately 12:15 p.m.

KSAT.com will livestream the escort once it reaches the county line. Calderon is expected to arrive at Porter Loring Mortuaries, 1101 McCullough Ave., at 1 p.m.

Deputies and those in the honor escort will render honors for Calderon, BCSO says.

Calderon, his fiancee Samantha Grace Handy, and his younger brother were traveling near Highway 188 and FM 796 between Sinton and Mathis when an 18-wheeler collided with their vehicle.

The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office said it appears the 18-wheeler may have failed to yield a stop sign.

The deputy’s brother was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio.

“As an agency, we mourn the loss of a great man and a brother in blue,” BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar said. “I ask that you keep Noah’s family, friends and everyone affected in your prayers.”