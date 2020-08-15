‘This quarantine has got us going wild!’: Senior residents at Texas assisted living facility enjoy drinks, tattoos during quarantine

HILLSBORO, Texas – Some of us may be going a bit stir crazy as our coronavirus quarantine continues, but that hasn’t stopped some senior citizens from living it up and enjoying some drinks and temporary tattoos at a Hillsboro assisted living facility.

Wesley House Assisted Living, located between Waco, Corsicana and Waxahachie counties, offered its residents an unconventional, fun way to pass the time during the current health crisis.

This quarantine has got us going wild! Had a few drinks and got tattoos! Posted by Wesley House Assisted Living on Friday, August 14, 2020

The facility said it houses around 30 residents, and so far, quarantine hasn’t been easy for them.

“We have about 30 residents in our facility,” Wesley House officials said in a statement to KSAT. “Most of them are very independent, so having them on lockdown has really made a big change in their lives.”

There are currently no active COVID-19 cases at the facility, officials said. However, facility staff members said they will continue to abide by the health guidelines in place.

“We are lucky to not have had a COVID case, but still have to comply with state restrictions on our activities,” Wesley House officials said in a statement.

As of Aug. 15, according to Texas’ Department of State Health Services, Hill County has had 340 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the virus’ outbreak in Texas.

Remaining in compliance with state regulations, the center said it took about an hour and a half for all of the residents to come through the dining area of the facility to participate in the event safely. Residents stuck around the event space for about 10 minutes before being sent back to their rooms, the facility said.

“We quickly disinfect tables and chairs used for other residents to use when their turn comes,” Wesley House said. “We have had dance parties, rotating residents in and out of the dining room.”

Wesley House said that all employees help during the activities for the seniors. During its drinks and temporary tattoos event, the center said it served both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for residents, helping to keep facility members’ lives “as normal as possible.”

“All of our employees help during activities, so that makes residents more open to participating as well,” Wesley House officials said. “We are trying to keep their lives as normal as possible during this difficult time for them.”

Wesley House said it has held happy hour events in the past and will hold similar events in the future.

Related: The crushing isolation of nursing homes during the pandemic