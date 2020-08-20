97ºF

Comal County sheriff’s deputy shot while serving warrant

Deputy airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A Comal County sheriff's deputy was shot while trying to serve a felony warrant.
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Comal County sheriff’s deputy was shot Thursday while serving a felony warrant, officials said.

According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies were serving the warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Springwood in Spring Branch when one of the deputies was shot.

The deputy was airlifted to University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

There was no immediate word if the shooter was apprehended.

