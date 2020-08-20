SAN ANTONIO – The first week of the new school year is close to over, but students and parents are still figuring out what works and what doesn’t for distance learning.

If the desk in their bedroom, learning pod with friends or any other accommodation made isn’t working, Girls Inc. of San Antonio hopes that their new program can help.

The program, Girls Inc. Smart i-Café is open to all girls in third through eighth grade.

According to the non-profit’s president and CEO, Lea Rosenauer, the program provides a safe and supervised environment for online courses.

“We can help with homework assignments, logging in,” Rosenauer said. “Then, when school’s done for the day, whether that’s half day (or) three o’clock, we have space so we can have fun.”

Girls Inc of San Antonio creates new program to help with distance learning. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As of its first week, only about a dozen girls form part of the program, so there’s availability for more girls to join.

“We’re getting calls every day. It’s a day by day decision for families,” Rosenauer said. “We can serve up to about 35 to 40 girls socially distanced.” The second and third floor of the Girls Inc. of San Antonio campus is exclusively reserved for the i-Smart Café.

There’s a one-time non-refundable application fee of $10. The daily fee of $12 per day allows for the girls to receive help from trained program facilitators, offer internet access and provide printing and scanning support.

According to Girls Inc., the funds raised from their new program will go towards purchasing additional cleaning supplies and PPE for staff and girls.

“The girls need to bring their device so, if that’s a tablet or a laptop or a Chromebook, they need to bring their password and log on information, if they have it,” Rosenauer said. Although snacks are provided by the nonprofit organization, the girls are also asked to bring a sack lunch.

The program is set to run until September 11 but Rosenauer said they have the ability to extend the program if needed.

For more information on Girls Inc. Smart i-Café or to register, click here.