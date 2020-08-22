‘I’m proud to be your dad': Father of youngest BCSO deputy remembers son as hero

SAN ANTONIO – More than one week after the death of 20-year-old Noah Calderon -- the youngest Bexar County deputy to ever serve -- his father, Edward Calderon, learned of his son’s last act of bravery.

“Noah, I love you, I’m proud of you, and I’m proud to be your dad,” Edward Calderon said.

Noah, and his fiancee, Samantha Grace Handy, were killed in a crash near Corpus Christi last week. His younger brother, Luke, was left with serious injuries that have left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Youngest deputy in BCSO history killed in crash

Edward Calderon learned Noah used his last bit of strength to rush to his brother’s side.

“(Noah) was able to get himself up, crawl to his brother. He crawled to his fiancee and tried to save them, but he just couldn’t have the strength,” Edward Calderon said.

Noah started his career at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 18 years old, making him the youngest deputy ever. His father has also served as a sergeant for 24 years.

Edward Calderon said Noah aspired to wear the uniform at a young age.

“His heart was just there, full of joy, and he loved his job. He really did, and he’s going to be truly missed by all of us,” Edward Calderon said.

Noah was signed up to start Peace Officer courses at SAC in late August. Edward Calderon believes his son would have been at the top of the class. He said Noah was motivated to serve his community.

“He joined for the reasons I joined. He wanted to help people,” Edward Calderon said.

He said he is focused on keeping Noah’s memory alive and wants others to remember him as a hero.

The father said he wishes he had the chance to say goodbye.

“I couldn’t be there for him, but I’m here for you now,” Edward Calderon said.

Luke is set to begin rehab next week, and the family hopes he will be better in time for funeral services, which are still pending.