VIA extends Workforce Assistance Pass Program until end of 2020

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit is extending its Workforce Assistance Pass Program as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The program allows VIA customers who receive unemployment to get a complimentary pass for 31 days. It was first introduced in June to help customers looking for work during the pandemic.

The program was originally set to end Aug. 31, but now it's extended until the end of the year.

Anyone who has been receiving benefits from May 15 on can continue to use the program.

VIA still requires face masks and social distancing seating.