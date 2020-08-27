AAA: Gas prices rise following Hurricane Laura, healthy stock levels to offset significant ‘spikes’

SAN ANTONIO – The AAA has reported a small increase in gas prices in Texas, but says drivers are expected to be spared from soaring fuel costs, as damage to refineries was largely avoided during Hurricane Laura.

AAA says refining facilities in Beaumont and Port Arthur didn’t see as much damage as those in Lake Charles and Westlake, Lousiana. The hurricane made landfall early Thursday near Cameron on the southwest Louisiana coast.

“Healthy” gasoline stock levels should should also help offset immediate spikes in fuel prices.

“Despite being a powerful Category 4 hurricane, early reports indicate that most U.S. Gulf Coast refining equipment in Laura’s path was spared from significant damage, except for two in Louisiana,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “While damage surveys are still underway Thursday morning, regional gasoline stocks remain healthy which has helped to keep prices from spiking significantly.”

Videos, photos show Hurricane Laura hitting Gulf Coast, damage

San Antonio has the lowest price per gallon of regular unleaded fuel — $1.83 — compared to the rest of Texas. The statewide average is $1.92 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is five cents more than a week ago, AAA says.

Odessa drivers pay the most in the state at $2.12 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

Laura blasts Louisiana coast with wind and wall of seawater