San Antonio Salvation Army personnel heading to Southeast Texas, anticipating landfall of Hurricane Laura

SAN ANTONIO – The Salvation Army announced on Wednesday that staff members and volunteers from San Antonio would be heading to Southeast Texas, prepared to help people affected by Hurricane Laura.

Along with the trained staff and volunteers, the Canteen truck from the Salvation Army’s New Braunfels Corps is among 10 mobile kitchens beings deployed to feed first responders and residents displaced by the storm.

According to the organization, San Antonio is one of five additional Texas sites that have prepared trucks for standby should additional support be needed.

Director of the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services in Texas Alvin Migues said deployed staffers and volunteers have the experience to face the natural disaster head-on.

“The Incident Command Team members provide leadership in all areas of disaster response including safety, operations, logistics, finance, planning and communication,” Migues said. “As you can imagine, there are many moving parts in a large-scale disaster response, and we have an experienced and effective team in place to support the work of our staff and volunteers on the ground.”

Migues said staffers and volunteers will still adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines while responding to the storm.

“We have established protocols specifically to address responding to disaster during the current pandemic,” Migues said. “These include wearing a mask while serving, practicing social distancing and healthy hygiene by frequently washing their hands, and of course additional daily cleaning of mobile kitchens and other units. All aspects of service have been impacted by COVID-19 and we are committed to the safety of our staff and volunteers, while continuing to deliver help to those experiencing crisis.”

You can support the disaster work of The Salvation Army by making a financial donation at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY. For the latest information, visit www.disaster.salvationarmy.org.