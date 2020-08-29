Food drive held for Hurricane Laura victims in Texas

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas – A long line of cars is gathered in Orange County, Texas for a food drive put on by H-E-B Mobile Kitchen for Hurricane Laura victims.

The event was held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, by H-E-B officials at the corner of MacArthur Drive and 28th Street.

H-E-B Mobile Kitchen Efforts Our Mobile Kitchen is on the move to bring food and supplies to communities in southeast Texas! Starting with breakfast tomorrow (8/29), our Partners will serve hot meals from the Mobile Kitchen and pass out needed items such as water and ice at the corner of MacArthur Dr. and 28th Street in Orange, TX. Throughout the coming days, our Mobile Kitchen will pass out water, ice and serve hot meals for breakfast from 7-10 a.m. and dinner from 4-7 p.m. We continue to adhere to our strict COVID protocols in our stores as well as with response efforts in the community, to best protect the safety, health and well-being of our Partners, customers and neighborhoods. At the Mobile Kitchen staging location, H-E-B Partners, wearing gloves and masks, will provide contactless service by loading meals and supplies into vehicles. Learn more: https://newsroom.heb.com/h-e-b-deploys-mobile-kitchen-to-se-texas-sends-aid-to-louisiana-food-banks/ Posted by H-E-B on Friday, August 28, 2020

H-E-B staff will be on site throughout the coming days to pass out water, ice, and hot meals to hurricane victims.

Watch the livestream in the video player above.