SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured Wednesday morning when a fire sparked in his apartment on the city’s South Side.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for burns on his hands and smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

The fire, which broke out around 10 a.m. in the 200 block of Clutter Avenue, is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue in the detached apartment.

Damage is estimated at $40,000.