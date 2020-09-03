Poteet man accused of strangling woman charged with murder, officials say

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A Poteet man accused of strangling a woman this past weekend in Atascosa County is charged with murder, officials say.

Marcelino Eli Esparza, 48, was arrested in Kerr County on Wednesday.

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office said Margie Argujo, 48, was found dead in a home just outside Poteet.

A couple of days later, investigators tracked down Esparza and arrested him with the help of Kerr County deputies, Kerrville police and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

Esparza was taken to the Kerr County Jail and is expected to be transferred to Jourdanton on Thursday.

Investigators did not say how the suspect and victim knew each other, nor did they give a possible motive.