Woman injured in cutting on far West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was found cut in the arm on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to the 7700 block of Culebra Road, not far from Potranco Road, after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, the woman was cut during an assault. Information on the attack, however, is limited.

Investigators say they are receiving several conflicting stories about the incident. Officials said there are as many as three neighbors who police still want to question to get information.

Police said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. Her name and age were not released.