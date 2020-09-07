San Antonio-area veterans stage protest urging Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen VFW posts

San Antonio veterans are urging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to allow VFW posts to once again reopen their doors.

The posts have remain closed due to Abbott’s order that shuttered bars and other establishments that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from alcohol sales.

The rule was set in late June as the state experienced an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

Abbott’s office told KSAT 12 News last week that the issue would be resolved, but veterans are asking for more.

During a Labor Day protest at VFW Post 8541 on Austin Highway, dozens of veterans said they are essential, and the posts play an important part in their everyday lives.

“I want the VFW to open so my friends will come back,” Bob Austin, a veteran, said during the protest.

The VFW has sent letters, made calls and reached out to local and state leaders, they say. VFW volunteer projects in Texas have raised more than $4 million for the community.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has recently approved an amendment that allows bars to easily classify as bars.

