Officials take action after image of BLM flag dragged under pickup truck at New Braunfels Trump rally surfaces

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Outrage is erupting over an image that shows a Black Lives Matter flag being dragged under a pickup truck during a weekly parade supporting President Trump in New Braunfels.

The group that organizes the demonstrations denounced the act. And members of the Martin Luther King Jr. Association in New Braunfels are now calling for action and accountability.

“I think we all feel the same -- that that refers to all the lynching and the dragging,” said Henry Ford, founder of the Martin Luther King Jr. Association. “This type of racism, we don’t need that here in New Braunfels.”

“Acts like that produce ramifications that can explode into something ugly. And we certainly don’t want that to happen,” said Bishop Michael Franklin, president of the Martin Luther King Jr. Association.

The YouTube video showing the flag being dragged that was posted by the Trump Train organization has since been deleted, and the organization’s founder, Steve Ceh, said the person who dragged the flag is not a part of their group.

Ceh sent the following statement, denouncing the act:

New Braunfels residents who felt threatened by the image say they are hoping for this type of accountability.

“The line has been crossed. We need to talk. We need to figure this out before someone gets hurt,” said Dr. Jessica Edwards, who lives in New Braunfels and runs a medical practice in the community.

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the MLK Jr. Association had a Zoom meeting with the mayor of New Braunfels to speak about ways to ensure accountability.

More meetings between the organizations are to follow.