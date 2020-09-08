Salvation Army canteen truck from San Antonio crashes on way to help Hurricane Laura victims

SAN ANTONIO – A mobile canteen truck belonging to the Salvation Army of San Antonio was involved in a rollover crash while en route to Louisiana to provide help for victims of Hurricane Laura.

Two volunteers suffered minor injuries in the crash that occurred about 2 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 10 between Beaumont and Orange, a news release said.

Officials said the truck’s rear passenger tire blew out, which caused the truck to fishtail before hitting the median in the road. Witnesses said the truck then spun around and flipped on its side and slid several yards and struck the road’s right side barrier. The truck was totaled in the crash.

“Most importantly, we are thankful that our volunteers are safe,” Salvation Army Area Commander Major Carolynn Webb said. “This could have been a whole lot worse.”

Webb said a fundraising campaign will be held to replace the canteen truck, but that could take months to raise money during a critical time when trucks can be deployed multiple times during hurricane season. Also, the San Antonio unit had been used frequently to serve meals to individuals impacted by COVID-19.

If you would like to make a donation, call 210-352-2000 or click here.

The canteen truck from New Braunfels has been deployed to Southeast Texas and Western Louisiana for the past couple of weeks. The truck is currently stationed in Lake Charles and is expected to return later this week.