1 injured in altercation at duplex just west of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a cutting sent a man to the hospital late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at a duplex in the 1300 block of Ruiz Street, not far from the intersection of North Zarzamora Street, just west of downtown.

According to police, a 17-year-old and a man in his 20s got into an argument when one cut the other in the arm.

Police said the suspect ran away and they are still looking for him.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for their injuries.