Suspect in slaying of man in Poteet surrenders in Atascosa County, sheriff’s office says

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A man wanted in an August 30 fatal shooting in Poteet was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ashton Garcia, 18, turned himself in around 4:30 a.m. to the sheriff’s office after being sought for the last ten days in the shooting death of John Martin Alaniz, ACSO officials said.

A task force comprised of Texas Rangers, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Investigators and Jourdanton Police Department Officers worked to locate Garcia and safely take him into custody, a press release said.

ACSO said Garcia was also wanted by the Jourdanton Police Department on prior charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Garcia was taken into custody by Jourdanton Police and the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.