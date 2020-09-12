Habitat for Humanity, volunteers begin construction on Southwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Habitat for Humanity is celebrating National Patriot Day by doing what they do best — building homes for low-income families.

Volunteers began construction Friday morning at a home in the Rancho Carlota subdivision on the Southwest Side.

Representatives with Habitat for Humanity said having a place call home is especially important during this pandemic.

The organization hopes to build 50 houses this year and the coronavirus has not slowed them down. So far, 36 homes have already been completed.

Habitat for Humanity is now looking for volunteers for their fall build, especially people who can work during the week.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit its website here.

