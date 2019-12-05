SA mother closer to receiving Habitat for Humanity home in time for holidays

Marceline Noudjieyime is a single mother of four. On Wednesday, she got one step closer to finally becoming a homeowner.

Noudjieyime did a final walk-through of her Habitat for Humanity home, a step she must do before officially closing on the house.

“It’s not easy. I did all this to make my kids happy,” Noudjieyime said.

The house took eight weekends to build. She helped every single weekend.

“Today is really about helping Marceline help herself and be able to get the keys for her home, make a better life for her, she and her children,” said Stephanie Wiese, vice president of Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio.

Families must apply for the program. They are required to do something that’s called “sweat equity.”

“They build on their homes, build on their neighbors’ homes. They do a minimum of 300 hours,” Wiese said.

Families are also required to do homeownership readiness classes, which teaches them about property taxes and financial literacy.

“Very much an empowerment program and she’s at the end of the journey with Habitat. And will basically celebrate Christmas in her own home with her four children," Wiese said.

The Noudjieyime family is one of 53 homeowners that Habitat for Humanity has helped this year. Wiese said Habitat has helped a total of 1,128 homeowners in San Antonio.

“Habitat is all about stability and providing homeownership to families that work hard and want to help themselves,” Wiese said.