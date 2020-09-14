79ºF

Central Texas police chief arrested on child sex charges, report says

Hamilton Police Chief Tony Yocham arrested Saturday

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Hamilton Police Chief Tony Yocham was arrested Sept. 12, 2020, by the Texas Rangers on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Courtesy: Johnson County Jail, KWTX.
HAMILTON, Texas – A police chief in Central Texas was arrested Saturday in connection with child sex abuse.

According to KWTX.com, Hamilton Police Chief Tony Yocham was arrested Saturday by the Texas Rangers on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Yocham was released from the Johnson County Jail after posting a $500,000 bond, the report said.

According to the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff had enough probable cause to forward the information to the Texas Rangers for investigation.

Yocham lost the race for the Republican nomination for Somervell County sheriff in the Texas Primary.

