SAN ANTONIO – First responders rescued a driver with the jaws of life after crashing into an 18-wheeler on Monday.

The incident happened in the 10900 block of Applewhite Road, less than a mile outside of Loop 410, near Palo Alto Road.

The driver crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the 18-wheeler, police say.

The driver was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update this article as more details become available.