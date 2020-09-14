Virtual grand opening of St. Mary’s esports arena to fundraise scholarships for students of color

SAN ANTONIO – St. Mary’s University has announced that they will open its brand-new esports arena on Friday, Sept. 18 with a 12-hour fundraising livestream to raise money for future Black and Latino students in the Rattler esports program.

The virtual grand opening will begin at 11:45 a.m. with a brief opening ceremony, followed by the 12-hour competitive gaming fundraising livestream beginning at noon to promote social justice and equality.

“We are so excited to unveil this beautiful arena and to host an important event supporting the Black and Latino communities in the world of esports,” St. Mary’s University Director of Athletics Robert Coleman said. “Over the past year, we have been working with campus leadership to develop a space for our esports arena and to provide our students a home for gaming at St. Mary’s. We are really pleased to have an area where students can connect, compete and create community with other student gamers.”

St. Mary’s said Black Americans and Latinos are underrepresented in esports in part because of accessibility issues associated with the high costs of equipment and high-speed internet.

The event will be livestreamed on the Esports program’s Twitch feed. All donations will go toward scholarships for future Black and Latino students.

“Esports is the fastest growing sport in the world, but the gaming industry has just scratched the surface of developing talented young gamers,” Coleman said. “At St. Mary’s, we hope to support and strengthen the diversity and representation that gaming needs so it can reach its full potential.”