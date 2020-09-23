Pabst Brewing moving headquarters to downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Pabst Brewing Co., the brewery behind brands like Lone Star and Pearl Beer, is moving into the Rand Building downtown.

Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, San Antonio Economic Development Foundation president and CEO, confirmed on Monday afternoon that Pabst will move into the building at 110 E. Houston St., saying the move to San Antonio “sends a strong message that our region offers what HQs need to thrive as we continue to target California companies to relocate and expand.”

Attempts to reach Pabst Brewing for comment were not returned by time of publication.

Pabst moved into the Weston Urban-owned building from California in 2019 to establish a regional office.

