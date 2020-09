SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was found shot on the side of the road late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to 99th Street near Roosevelt Avenue and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

According to police, witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area, but upon a search, no one was located.

The 43-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital for her injuries. Her condition is not currently known.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.