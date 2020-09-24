Portion of Wurzbach Parkway on NW Side to be closed this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Wurzbach Parkway between Northwest Military Highway and Blanco Road will be closed for the next two weekends.

According to a news release, the road closure will begin Friday at 9 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. Monday. The closure will affect eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic. See map below for detour information.

Aerial images show progress of new land bridge at Hardberger Park

The closure will allow crews to safely remove concrete forms under the land bridge and complete other elements of the project. for the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge, which will provide a safe pathway for people and animals to cross into currently divided sections of Phil Hardberger Park.

Construction began in fall 2018 and the work is scheduled for completion in Fall 2020, weather permitting. This project includes $13 Million in funding from the voter-approved 2017 Bond and the Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy provided $10 Million in donor contributions.

Here is the schedule of weekend closures:

Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 9 p.m. — Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 5 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 9.p.m. — Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 5 a.m.