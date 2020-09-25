Alamo Colleges police officer dies from COVID-19, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A second Alamo Colleges District employee has died from the coronavirus, according to officials.

DPS Officer Jose Buso has succumbed to the virus, as announced by officials on Friday. He served as an officer at Palo Alto College since 2012.

Buso was assigned to the Patrol Division, where he became certified as a bicycle patrol officer and helped ensure the safety and welfare of students and staff at the college, according to officials.

Before Buso joined Alamo Colleges, he was a deputy in the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. He was also retired from the San Antonio Water System.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

