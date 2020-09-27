SAPD: Woman stabbed while walking with boyfriend at the River Walk, suspect still at large

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized after San Antonio police say she was stabbed by a man while walking at the San Antonio River Walk overnight.

The incident happened at 12:32 a.m., Sunday, when the woman and her boyfriend were walking in the area.

Police said another man came up to the couple, pulled a knife and stabbed the woman in the arm.

The suspect and the woman’s boyfriend got into a physical altercation, but the suspect soon fled the scene, according to officials.

The woman was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, which were deemed non-life threatening.

The suspect is still at large.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

