More people are not managing high blood pressure, experts say

Experts from Healthline say high blood pressure can increase the risk of a heart attack, stroke, and heart failure.

New research shows more cases of uncontrolled high blood pressure is a growing issue among adults.

One of the first ways you can manage hypertension is to understand and be aware of your condition.

Experts say people with high blood pressure need to know that managing it is an ongoing process.

They say the best way to do that is to live a healthier lifestyle. Eating better, exercising regularly, and taking prescribed medication are steps in the right direction.

You’ll also want to get it under control. Health experts recommend getting a blood pressure reading at least once a year. They say you need to be aware of which blood pressure category you fall under, and to make follow-up appointments with your doctor.