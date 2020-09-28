84ºF

Report: Former Trump campaign manager hospitalized after threatening to harm himself inside Florida home

Brad Parscale was taken to Broward Health Medical Center without injury

Cody King, Digital Journalist

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, Brad Parscale, campaign manager for President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Target Center in Minneapolis. A half-dozen senior advisers to President Donald Trump have repeatedly voted by mail, according to election records obtained by The Associated Press, undercutting the president’s argument that the practice will lead to widespread fraud this November. The aides include Betsy DeVos, the education secretary who has permanent absentee voting status in her home state of Michigan. Parscale voted absentee in Texas in 2018 and didn't vote in the general election two years earlier when Trump's name was on the ballot. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale is hospitalized after he reportedly threatened to harm himself while armed with a gun inside of his Florida home, according to a report from WPLG Local 10 News in Miami.

The incident happened Sunday evening at his residence, located in the 2300 block of Desota Drive in Fort Lauderdale.

Ft. Lauderdale police were called to his home in reference to an armed man attempting suicide, according to WPLG’s report.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Pascale’s wife, who notified 911 and claimed he was armed and “had access to multiple firearms inside of the residence and was threatening to harm himself,” according to a report from ABC News.

Pascale was taken to Broward Health Medical Center without injury, ABC reports.

No one else was in the home at the time of the incident.

Parscale was removed as President Trump’s campaign manager in July and was replaced by Bill Stepien, according to ABC News. He is now a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

