Report: Former Trump campaign manager hospitalized after threatening to harm himself inside Florida home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale is hospitalized after he reportedly threatened to harm himself while armed with a gun inside of his Florida home, according to a report from WPLG Local 10 News in Miami.

The incident happened Sunday evening at his residence, located in the 2300 block of Desota Drive in Fort Lauderdale.

Ft. Lauderdale police were called to his home in reference to an armed man attempting suicide, according to WPLG’s report.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Pascale’s wife, who notified 911 and claimed he was armed and “had access to multiple firearms inside of the residence and was threatening to harm himself,” according to a report from ABC News.

Pascale was taken to Broward Health Medical Center without injury, ABC reports.

No one else was in the home at the time of the incident.

Parscale was removed as President Trump’s campaign manager in July and was replaced by Bill Stepien, according to ABC News. He is now a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

