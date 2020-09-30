Men with crowbar attempt to break into freestanding ATM, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for several men who tried to break into a freestanding ATM early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at an ATM in the 2300 block of NW Military, not far from the city limits and Castle Hills.

According to police, a delivery man was driving by when he noticed two men with a crowbar breaking into the ATM.

Police said he called Castle Hills police and told them of a white, American made pickup truck with two or three men inside.

Investigators said the burglars did not actually break into where the cash is, only tearing off the outside face of the ATM.

Authorities said they searched for and later found the vehicle abandoned on Marbach Road near Loop 410. They did not find the men.