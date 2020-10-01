Woman sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing nearly $1M from her employer

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman convicted of stealing nearly $1 million from her employer was sentenced to 45 months in prison, Department of Justice officials said Wednesday.

Rosalinda Fuentes will have to pay back the money she took, which is more than $973,000, officials said. Fuentes admitted to processing employee payroll for Muy! Companies, an independently owned and operated franchisee of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Wendy’s restaurants.

Fuentes used paychecks under current and former employees' names and then sent those funds to bank accounts she controlled between 2014 and 2019, officials said.

Investigators say Fuentes tried hiding her scheme by voiding the fraudulent transactions but was eventually caught.

