Cornerstone Church pastor tests positive for COVID-19, church leaders say

SAN ANTONIO – Cornerstone Church Pastor John Hagee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to church leaders.

The announcement came Sunday afternoon during the church’s online service on Facebook from his son, Pastor Matt Hagee.

Matt Hagee told the church body that his father was informed by his doctors Friday that he had tested positive for the virus. However, he said it was discovered early and his father is now on the mend.

“It was one, discovered very early. Two, his medical team has him under watchful care. And three, he is feeling well enough to be frustrated with everybody in a white coat and a stethoscope," Hagee said in the live video.

Matt Hagee asked the church body to pray for his father and others who are currently battling the illness during the service.

“He wanted me to tell you personally that he covets your prayers and he asks for you to pray for him daily," Hagee said. “He looks forward to seeing you again here at Cornerstone very soon.”

