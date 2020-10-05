Man shot by police after running officer over with vehicle, Leon Valley police say

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A man was shot by police in Leon Valley after he refused to pull over during a traffic stop and then drove over a police officer’s leg attempting to flee, Leon Valley police said Monday.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near Huebner Road and Peach Tree Street, not far from Evers Road and Bandera Road in Leon Valley.

According to police, officers were attempting to make a traffic stop regarding a possible DWI and the driver was not cooperating. That’s when, police say, the man put his vehicle in reverse and ran over one of the officers, breaking a few bones in his leg.

Police said the man was shot a few times by a second Leon Valley police officer.

The suspect and injured police officer were both taken to University Hospital for their injuries. The officer is in stable condition and the suspect’s condition is not currently known, police said.

The Leon Valley Police Department, the San Antonio Police Department, the Leon Valley Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

At this time, it is unclear as to exactly why the man was attempting to flee. His name and age were not disclosed.