Edgewood ISD creates a one-stop shop for basic necessities for students, families

SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood Independent School District and Eagle’s Flight Advocacy and Outreach are coming together to create a one-stop shop for families and students in need.

Tuesday marked the grand opening of the Rogena Reed Carver Community Resource Center, a joint venture to ensure Edgewood ISD students and families have the resources the basic necessities.

Pamela Allen of Eagles' Flight Advocacy and Outreach said the idea for the Resource Center came out of the district’s police department’s desire to better serve kids in the community.

Currently, the center houses a food pantry, clothing closet, baby pantry and laundry service center all under one roof.

