Woman detained by Castle Hills police after vehicle chase

CASTLE Hills, Texas – Castle Hills police have arrested a woman who they say led them on a vehicle chase in a stolen car early Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Jackson Keller Road.

According to police, officers were watching an apartment for several days after receiving calls about possible drug trafficking.

Police said the woman had left the apartment and got into a previously stolen vehicle. That’s when, police said, after noticing officers she led them on a chase down McCullough Avenue, where she almost wrecked on a baseball field.

Police said she led officers back to Basse Road just before shredding her tire near West Avenue.

Officers found methamphetamines inside the vehicle. They are now doing a more intensive search after she admitted to going to the apartment to buy drugs, police said.

The unidentified woman was detained at the scene. A list of charges was not released.

No one was hurt in the chase, police said.