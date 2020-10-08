KSAT Kids: Today in History, Oct. 8

Today is Thursday, Oct. 8, the 282nd day of 2020. There are 84 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 8, 1981, at the White House President Ronald Reagan greeted former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon, who were preparing to travel to Egypt for the funeral of Anwar Sadat.

On this date:

In 1890, American aviation hero Eddie Rickenbacker was born in Columbus, Ohio.

In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey for murder in the death of the kidnapped son of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman told a press conference in Tiptonville, Tennessee, that the secret scientific knowledge behind the atomic bomb would be shared only with Britain and Canada.

In 1985, the hijackers of the Italian cruise ship Achille Laurom killed American passenger Leon Klinghoffer, who was in a wheelchair, and threw his body overboard.

In 1997, Scientists reported the Mars Pathfinder had yielded what could be the strongest evidence yet that Mars might once have been hospitable to life.

In 1998, news broke of an affair between then-President Bill Clinton and 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The resulting investigation eventually led to the impeachment of Clinton by the U.S. House of Representatives and his subsequent acquittal on perjury and obstruction of justice charges in a 21-day Senate trial. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In 2002, A federal judge approved President George W. Bush’s request to reopen West Coast ports, ending a 10-day labor lockout that was costing the U.S. economy an estimated $1 to $2 billion a day.

In 2005, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake flattened villages on the Pakistan-India border, killing an estimated 86,000 people.

In 2014, Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian man who was the first person diagnosed with Ebola in the United States, died at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas 10 days after being admitted.

In 2017, Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company amid allegations that he was responsible for decades of sexual harassment. Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game in Indianapolis after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.

In 2018, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing during a 43-19 win over Washington.

Today’s Birthdays:

Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 84. Actor Paul Hogan is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Fred Cash (The Impressions) is 80. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 79. Comedian Chevy Chase is 77. Author R.L. Stine is 77. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 71. Actor Ian Hart is 56. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer CeCe Winans is 56. Rock musician C.J. Ramone (The Ramones) is 55. Actor-producer Karyn Parsons is 54. Singer-producer Teddy Riley is 54. Actor Emily Procter is 52. Actor Dylan Neal is 51. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 50. Actor-comedian Robert Kelly is 50. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is 50. Actor Martin Henderson is 46. Actor Kristanna Loken is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Byron Reeder (Mista) is 41. Rock-soul singer-musician Noelle Scaggs (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 41. Actor Nick Cannon is 40. Actor J.R. Ramirez is 40. Actor Max Crumm is 35. Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 35. Actor Angus T. Jones is 27. Actor Molly Quinn is 27. Actor/singer Bella Thorne is 23.